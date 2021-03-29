How to get crystal shards in Valheim

Looking for crystal shards in Valheim? Or perhaps you've already got some and you're wondering what it's used for? There are plenty of materials to collect while you're out and about in the tenth Norse world. Basic resources are readily available while more valuable items, such as Valheim iron, will need a bit more planning to acquire.

You won't find crystal shards just lying around and it will mean some preparation—as well as venturing into one of the later biomes—if you're planning on picking some up. So if you want to know more about Valheim crystal, here's what you need to know, including how to get it and what it's used for.

How to get Valheim crystal

Crystal shards in Valheim are dropped by stone golems in the Mountain biome. If you haven't seen one before, there's a good reason for that. Stone golems remain idle until an enemy approaches, whether that's you, the player, or a Valheim wolf or drake. When idle, Stone Golems appear to be nothing more than a pile of rocks, so they're very easy to miss.

As you'd expect from something made out of stone, they have high defence and can pack a punch. Most weapons are fairly ineffective against them, but they are weak to pickaxe damage. If you manage to destroy a stone golem, you'll be rewarded with several crystal shards.

(Image credit: Iron Gate Studios)

Valheim crystal use: What the resource is for

At the time of writing, crystal shards don't have a use in Valheim and acquiring one doesn't unlock any additional recipes for the workbench or forge. Keep in mind that, despite its huge success, Valheim is still in Early Access and I'm certain that a use for crystal shards will be added at a later date. Perhaps the Valheim Hearth and Home update will see some use for crystal, or one of the subsequent patches, detailed in the game's roadmap.

So for now, you should probably keep those Valheim crystal shards safe in a chest somewhere. I'll be sure to update this guide as soon as a use for the resource has been added.