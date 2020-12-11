How to get Mantis Blades in Cyberpunk 2077

Got your heart set on the Cyberpunk 2077 Mantis Blades cyberware mod? Adding a couple of swords to your arms is easily one of the cooler body modifications on offer, and buying them won't obliterate your eddies piggy bank, either. Mantis Blades are the perfect fit if you enjoy getting up close and personal to enemies, before hacking away at them mercilessly.

If you're ready to embrace the look of a deadly mechanical insect, I'm here to fill you in on everything you need to know about them, and suggest an effective Cyberpunk 2077's Mantis Blades build. Let's cover how much they cost, the Street Cred you need to use them, and how you can tailor your build to maximise your damage dealt with them.

How to get Cyberpunk 2077 Mantis Blades

You can buy Mantis Blades from Ripperdocs, along with plenty of other Cyberpunk 2077 cyberware body modifications. Mantis Blades are installed on V's arms and most Ripperdocs will charge you 15350 Eurodollars for them. While saving up a stack of eddies this size won't take you long if you consult my Cyberpunk 2077 money guide, bear in mind that you need 20 Street Cred before you can purchase and use Mantis Blades.

Once you've got your cash and Street Cred rating in order, it's time to slice through your targets. These blades slash at enemies when you attack, and they also unlock an ability that lets you leap towards an enemy and deal a big chunk of damage. To try this out yourself, hold LMB to charge up the attack, and release it to launch V forward.

Cyberpunk 2077: Mantis Blades mods

Here are the Mantis Blades stats:

Base damage: 118-144

118-144 Physical/thermal damage: +63-77

+63-77 Attack speed: 2

2 Bleeding chance: +10 percent

So far I've unlocked two Mantis Blades mods:

Blade - Thermal damage: Mantis Blades deal thermal damage. Due to the blades' fast attack speed, they can quickly apply Burn. Very effective against an individual target.

Mantis Blades deal thermal damage. Due to the blades' fast attack speed, they can quickly apply Burn. Very effective against an individual target. Blade- Physical damage: Mantis Blades deal physical damage. Due to the blades' inherently fast attack speed and combos, they can rapidly deal devastating damage, granting a higher chance to dismember the enemy. Very effective against an individual target.

Both mods are fun to use, and they each have the same damage, attack speed, and chance of inflicting the bleeding effect so the mod you install really boils down to personal preference. If you want to see your enemies' limbs launch into the air and then flop down beside them, Physical damage is for you. If you want to see them burst into flames, then thermal damage is the perfect mod.

Cyberpunk 2077: Mantis Blades build

You can tailor your build to take full advantage of your new arm blades by focusing on your Reflexes attribute, in particular. Each time you invest a point in this stat, it increases your Mantis Blades damage by three. There's also a number of Blades perks that are worth considering.

Roaring Waters is a passive perk that ensures that your strong blade attacks deal an additional 30 percent damage. This perk can be upgraded three times. Sting Like A Bee is another passive with three levels, instead increasing your blades attack speed. Once you're fully into the Mantis Blades groove, spend a perk point on Unbroken Spirit—with this skill unlocked, successful counter attacks with blades restore 25 percent of your health and stamina.

Going all in on melee attacks means that you'll need a solid base of raw physical power, as well as a good stock of health and stamina. Drop some points in the Body attribute to increase your armor with the Steel Shell perk, and reduce the amount of stamina V consumes when blocking melee attack using the passive Gladiator perk.