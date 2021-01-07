How to get the legendary Gorilla Arms in Cyberpunk 2077

Wondering how to get your hands on the powerful legendary Gorilla Arms in Cyberpunk 2077? There are plenty of ways to customise V's combat style in Night City with many weapon types to choose from, but the right cyberware can really help complement your preferred playstyle.

This particular bit of Cyberpunk 2077 cyberware will add strength to your physical attacks and will also allow you to force open locked doors and 'rip turrets from their bases'. It also deals bonus damage based on the duration of the charge of a Strong Attack. So if this particular bit of cyberware seems to fit your playstyle—or you just want to add it to your collection—read on to discover how to get the Cyberpunk 2077 Gorilla Arms.

Cyberpunk 2077 legendary Gorilla Arms: Where to get it

The good news is that there are no real progression restrictions attached to getting your hands on this snazzy cyberware: You don't need to have reached a certain part in the story missions and you don't need to make any specific choices in order to unlock them. What you do need, however, is a certain amount of Street Cred and a very healthy bank balance.

I've found two different rarities for Gorilla Arms: Rare and legendary. The rare version can be purchased from most ripperdocs in Watson—and possibly others as well—but Viktor should be able to supply and fit them for you if you're having trouble locating them. You'll need 20 Street Cred to buy them and they'll set you back $15,200 eddies.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: CD Projekt Red) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

If you want to go all out and pick up the legendary Gorilla Arms, you'll need to purchase them from the ripperdoc located in the north-west corner of City Centre, very close to the Skyline & Republic fast travel point—check the image above for the exact location. Be warned though, you'll need 46 Street Cred and $100,250 eddies to acquire them.