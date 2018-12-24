Hotline Miami, Broforce and 13 other games free for Twitch Prime members

Both Hotline Miami games, run ‘n’ gun platformer Broforce and fantasy RPG Smoke and Sacrifice are among the 15 free games that anyone with a Twitch Prime subscription, which is free with Amazon Prime membership, can claim this month.

Seven of them are bundled up in the Devolver Digital Holiday Pack, which is made up of Hotline Miami (probably the best of the bunch), Hotline Miami 2, Broforce, platformer The Messenger, roguelike FPS Strafe, Crossing Souls and solid dungeon crawler The Swords of Ditto. The pack will be available until the end of January.

Separately, you can claim Smoke and Sacrifice—which is like a dark fantasy RPG version of Don't Starve—as well as murder mystery hacking sim Hacknet, 3D platformer Poi and the SNK Bundle, which includes Metal Slug 2 and four others. You have until the end of the year to grab them.

The best thing to do is just claim everything on the loot page, here, and then you can work out if you want to play them later. You'll need the Twitch Desktop app to download them to your PC.

Also new this month is the ability to gift Twitch Prime games. You can't do it with the Devolver Digital games, but you can choose to send a free copy of any of the others to a friend, even if they're not a Twitch Prime member (and you get to keep your own copy, too). Just hit the 'Send as a Gift' button on the loot page and search for your friend's Twitch ID.

If you're already an Amazon Prime member, you can link your Twitch Prime account here. As well as free games, Prime membership gives you one channel subscription to use every month, exclusive emoticons and in-game loot.