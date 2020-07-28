Horizon: Zero Dawn system requirements are finally here

After spending a few years as a PlayStation 4 exclusive, the robotic dinosaur hunting game Horizon: Zero Dawn is finally coming to PC on August 7. That's just over a week away, which doesn't leave much time to ensure that your PC is up to the task of running it. And what kind of rig will you need to pull it off? Now we know. The official system requirements are here.

The Minimosaur:

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit Processor : Intel Core i5-2500K@3.3GHz or AMD FX 6300@3.5GHz

: Intel Core i5-2500K@3.3GHz or AMD FX 6300@3.5GHz Memory : 8GB RAM

: 8GB RAM Graphics : Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3 GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB)

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3 GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB) DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage: 100 GB available space

The Recommendiraptor:

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit Processor : Intel Core i7-4770K@3.5GHz or Ryzen 5 1500X@3.5GHz

: Intel Core i7-4770K@3.5GHz or Ryzen 5 1500X@3.5GHz Memory : 16GB RAM

: 16GB RAM Graphics : Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB)

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB) DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage: 100 GB available space

Neither Steam nor the Epic Games Store indicate what sort of performance we can expect from these setups, but the PC version will feature numerous enhancements over the original PS4 release, including support for resolutions up to 4K and unlocked framerates (all dependent upon the capabilities of your hardware, of course), mouse and keyboard support with "some" control customization options, adjustable FOV to a maximum of 100 degrees, and multiple presets for anti-aliasing and anisotropic filtering.

It's not a complete overhaul, though: Ray tracing will not be supported, and the characters, machines and environments in the game are the same as they are in the PS4 version.

As the "Complete Edition" of Horizon: Zero Dawn, the PC version will also include the Frozen Wilds expansion, the Carja Storm Ranger Outfit, Carja Mighty Bow, and Carja Trader Pack, the Banuk Trailblazer Outfit, Banuk Culling Bow, and Banuk Traveller Pack, a Nora Keeper Pack, and a digital art book. It's available for pre-purchase for $50/£40/€50.