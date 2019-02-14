Hollow Knight: Silksong announced, a full sequel set in a new land

Team Cherry has announced a sequel to the awesome metroidvania Hollow Knight last night with a trailer, a website, and some colourful screenshots.

In Hollow Knight: Silksong you play as the princess-protector of Hallownest, Hornet, who has been captured and taken to a different land. That means a new map full of beautiful art, boss monsters, and towns of cute bug people. It looks like the new setting will allow for more variety than Hollow Knight's melancholy ruined city. The website mentions "gilded cities, lakes of fire, and misted moors".

Hornet will have to face 150 new enemies with a highly mobile acrobatic combat style and new tools. The trailer shows a a grapple line, a spinning razorblade and a host of small companion bugs.

This is welcome news because we love Hollow Knight. Its intricately designed map and atmospheric storytelling earned it a GOTY award from us in 2017. It sounds like the sequel's map could be even bigger than Hallownest. For more on how that was designed, check out Wes' feature on how to design a great metroidvania map, complete with some intense design sketches.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is coming to Steam, Gog, the Humble Store and the Nintendo Switch, if you have one of those. No release date yet, but anyone who backed the first game on Kickstarter will get the sequel for free. Look out for more info on the Team Cherry blog.