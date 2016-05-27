Popular

Hitman's second Elusive Target is now live, so to speak

By

47 raises concerns with his congressman.

As I write, the Congressman is walking the streets of Sapienza, surrounded by muscle and personal assistants. One way or another he'll be gone before two days are up.

You know the rules: you've got one shot to eliminate the target. Die and that's it. If he dies, that's it—there'll be no attempts to better your score. Remember that PC players have a reputation to protect when it comes to assassinating high-value targets, so try not to let the side down.

As the with the Forger before him, Io has provided us with a little intel on the Congressman. Aspiring presidential candidate Anthony L. Troutt made himself a few enemies during the 1983 invasion of Grenada. Friendly fire can have that effect. During his visit, he'll be staying at Silvio Caruso's mansion. The rest is up to you.

See comments