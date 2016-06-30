Hitman's next Elusive Target appears July 1 in Marrakesh

Listen closely, Agent 47. You've got a new target. He's called The Gunrunner, and he'll be in Marrakesh beginning on July 1, but only for 72 hours. Here's everything you need to know:

Um. Actually, the above represents everything I do know. Oddly, while the 5th Elusive Target was announced, it was not accompanied by an informative trailer as it has in the past. Apart from the date and time (5:00 AM Pacific), there's only this image:

The Gunrunner does indeed appear to be a gun runner, based on the table covered with guns, but there's not much else to go on. If you see a man's back that looks like that man's back, Agent 47, you should probably shoot it or stab it or something. As always, you only have one chance to take the target down: there no do-overs when it comes to Elusive Targets.

It you kill this man's back successfully, and you have also killed the previous four Elusive Targets, you will unlock a new Hitman suit and perhaps a lifetime of haunting nightmares for all the murders you've callously committed.

If a trailer for the new target appears, I'll update this post with it unless I forget.