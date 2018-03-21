Hitman's best level is free for a limited time

Despite perpetual snow warnings , the Met Office reckons Spring has kicked off in the Northern Hemisphere. If you can't be convinced, you might fancy a complimentary trip to sunny Sapienza. Hitman's best level is going free for a limited time.

Part of the game's Spring Pack, the free download extends from now through April 3 whereafter the Sapienza mission is yours to keep for good.

Developer IO Interactive explains that Elusive Targets have been reactivated too, and that the special offer also boasts 20 levels of Mastery (including weapon and item unlocks), over 100 challenges, and all of the Escalation Contracts, Challenge Packs and Featured Contracts specific to Episode 2.

More information on all of that can be found over here. And before you go, let me share this excerpt from Phil's 85-scoring Sapienza mission review:

Sapienza's freedom is an important distinction over Paris, but there's another factor that makes it work so well. In The Showstopper mission, targets Viktor Novikov and Dalia Margolis host a fashion show and auction respectively. As such, they're notable figures in a public space—on guard and suspicious.

In World of Tomorrow, your targets are living their lives. It's not that they're unprotected—their mansion is crawling with guards—but they aren't suspecting anything out of the ordinary. That makes for a profound difference in how the levels play out. The challenge is less intricate, and that let's 47 more naturalistically discover opportunities.

Again, Hitman's Spring Pack is free to download now through April 3.