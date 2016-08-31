Hitman: The Complete First Season will be out at the end of January

The episodic rollout of Hitman has gone pretty smoothly so far, with four episodes and various elusive targets going live without any major snags. There were a few technical bumps along the way, but the biggest problem, at least for those of us who like discs and boxes, was probably the delay of the physical edition into early 2017. That was the last we'd heard about it until today, when Square Enix finally got around to nailing down the release date to January 31.

Hitman: The Complete First Season is billed as “the ultimate physical version of the game” (it's also the only one, as far as I know, which makes that a bit of an easier mark to hit), with all locations and episodes from the first season collected into a swanky Steelbook case. All Escalation Contracts, Challenges, Opportunities, and Contracts are also part of the package, along with a trio of bonus missions, the original soundtrack, a “making of” documentary, and the Hitman: Requiem Blood Money pack.

“The disc combines everything we have learned, refined and updated over the course of a ten-month live season. It’s the direct result of live input, development and feedback from our players,” Io Interactive studio boss Hannes Seifert said. “We also added loads of additional downloadable bonus content to release on the 31st of January for everyone getting this beautiful edition of the game on a disc and everybody owning the digital Full Experience or upgraded versions of the game."

Io said that details about how current owners can get their hands on the DLC included in the physical edition will be revealed later this year, but confirmed that the Requiem Blood Money pack, which was initially available only as a preorder bonus, will also be released for standalone purchase on January 31.