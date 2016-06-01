Hitman has arrived in Marrakesh, so here's a launch trailer

It feels like only yesterday we were loitering around sunny Sapienza, waiting for the right moment to cap some bloke. The life of a professional killer is a busy one, though, and now Hitman's Agent 47 finds himself in Marrakesh, a bustling and colourful Moroccan city.

That episode rolls out today, by the way, and sees Agent 47 scheming to pop an investment banker and an army general. It promises to be a lot less chilled out than Italy: there's quite a bit of nervous activity on the streets, and you'll be navigating bustling lanes rather than sprawling seaside resorts.

Here's the video: