Hitman 3 year 2 reveal coming later this week

IO Interactive will tell us all about what's coming in the next year of Hitman on January 13.

IO Interactive announced today that the second year of Hitman 3, our pick for the best stealth game of 2021, will be revealed on January 13. The unveiling will come in the form of a 15-minute video "packed full of announcements, reveals and never-before-seen footage of new content."

Hitman 3 year 2 was confirmed in November 2021 with a promise that it will include new maps, modes, storylines, and "new ways of playing." Unfortunately, IO didn't let slip any further details about what we can look forward to in the reveal, saying only that it will include the Elusive Target Arcade and PC VR—both of which were noted in the November announcement—and a "brand new game mode." Whatever it turns out to be, I can only hope that it continues to bring out the worst in certain PC Gamer associate editors.

The Hitman 3 year 2 reveal stream will get underway at 3 pm CET/6 am PT/9 am ET on January 13, on YouTube or at www.io.dk. Year 2 itself is slated to kick off one week later, on January 20.

