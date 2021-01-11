Hitman 3 locations revealed in this spoiler-free travelogue

The life of an international assassin is glamorous and exciting: Travel the world, meet new and interesting people, and then kill them with exploding toilets. But where will those travels take you? With Hitman 3 now just a little more than a week away, developer IO Interactive has shared a spoiler-free list of all six of the game’s locations.

"Agent 47’s adventure will take him around the world to six unique locations across three continents, where he’ll take on the most important contracts of his entire career," IO said.

"Each location has been crafted to deliver a unique and memorable gameplay experience, from the game’s first mission at the tallest building in the world through to the dramatic epilogue that concludes the trilogy in style with a narrative-focused finale."

Your journey will begin in the grandeur and decadence of Dubai, where you’ll witness the opening ceremony of the world's tallest building. Take in an unparalleled view as you explore the tower’s top floors, and maybe chuck a guy or two, or six, off the roof.

Up next is the historic Thornbridge Manor in Dartmoor, England, where you’ll have the chance to step into the shoes of a sharp-eyed investigator and solve a murder, before committing one of your own. Or several.

After the UK, it’s off to the outskirts of Berlin for a spot of respite, or perhaps an epic rave. Either way, the odds of homicide are very good.

Next in your itinerary is Chongqing, a transportation hub that’s filled with secrets, and—I’m guessing on this part, but I think it's a good bet—at least a few people who need to be put into the ground.

From the Middle Kingdom, you'll cross the ocean to the Argentinian wine-making region of Mendoza. You’ll explore the tranquil, verdant hillsides, sample the fruits of the rich vineyards, and waste some dudes.

And then finally, a return to Romania, Agent 47’s birthplace, and a jaunt through the famed Carpathian Mountains. Could a return to the place of his creation spell trouble? I think it could! Especially if by "trouble" you mean "dropping some bodies."

We recently took a closer look at the game’s first two levels, Dubai and Dartmoor, and found that while Dubai is "classic Hitman," Dartmoor is more interesting and unique—"still very much a Hitman level, but wrapped around a fun investigation gimmick that's unlike anything we've seen in the series before"—although not without problems arising from its more daring design. We also got IO Interactive to tell us how it managed to cut the Hitman trilogy’s storage requirement in half by adding a new game to it.

Hitman 3 comes out on January 20. If you haven't seen it yet, here's the opening cinematic, and a reminder that IO Interactive is also working on a brand-new James Bond game.