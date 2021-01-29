Hitman 3 DLC is 'definitely' coming, IO Interactive says

The Hitman trilogy is complete and work on a new James Bond game (which could also become a trilogy) is underway, but developer IO Interactive isn't done with Agent 47 just yet. Executive producer Forest Swartout Large told The Gamer that Hitman 3 DLC is coming, although it's not quite clear exactly what form it will take just yet.

"We are definitely going to be doing some DLC, but we haven’t defined what that is," Large said. "I think for now we are not looking at new maps like the bank and the island."

"We’re more looking at using existing locations and reimagining them, twisting them. And this time around, we can use the whole trilogy. We can look back at Hitman 2016 maps, Hitman 2 maps—we have all the locations."

Large also hinted (again, no surprise here) at the return of Agent 47 for some post-Hitman 3 shenanigans, saying, "We’re continuously working on Hitman so we are already looking to the future."

That IO Interactive is going to keep the Hitman 3 wheels turning is not at all unexpected. As we said earlier this week, it's a hit, man, not just critically—we called it the studio's "most creative and surprising assassination sim yet," which is quite a feat for a gamer series that's been around (and developed by the same studio) for more than 20 years—but commercially as well: It took just one week for the game to recoup its costs and tip over into profitability.

IO has previously confirmed that Elusive Targets will return for Hitman 3, with some changes to the formula that haven't yet been revealed, and these "reimagined" levels might make a good fit for that.

For a deeper dive into the work that went into creating Agent 47's latest, greatest adventure, be sure to check out our look back at the making of the stealth masterpiece Hitman trilogy—and for something a little different, spend a couple of minutes witnessing the joyous, bonkers glory of the Hitman hitting men with everything from cheeseburgers to cannonballs. Trust me, it's worth your time.