Heroes of the Storm is getting Tracer, so here's some footage

If you're lucky enough to have access to the Overwatch beta, or if you just like to follow video game controversies, then Tracer will be familiar. She's the dual-pistol wielding mascot for Blizzard's forthcoming hero shooter, and she packs some special skills to compliment her ability to shoot all scum that sullies her path. These include a fancy dash, which she'll bring to Heroes of the Storm later this month.

The video above provides a glimpse at how she'll influence the field once she hits the MOBA. Interestingly, she'll be the first hero with the ability to shoot while moving. I don't suppose her pistols will pack a huge punch, but she has a Heroic ability with three major upgrade branches.

Here's Blizzard's official description: "Equipped with the chronal accelerator designed by her gorilla scientist pal Winston and a pair of deadly pulse pistols to match, this highly mobile ranged Assassin zips around the Battlegrounds of the Nexus, catching enemy heroes off guard and then vanishing before they have a chance to react."

If you'd prefer to play her in an FPS, Overwatch hits PC on May 24.