Heroes of the Storm closed beta starts this week, check out the additions here

Blizzard will kick off the closed beta for Heroes of the Storm on January 13 (or January 14 if you're in the Southern Hemisphere). To get everyone up to speed, the studio has released a five minute video detailing all the new additions and changes since the technical alpha.

These include a more comprehensive tutorial. If you're new to the game, or MOBAs in general, the new tutorials aim to cover all bases. Meanwhile, a new three-laned desert themed Sky Temple map will feature, while melee assassin Thrall has been added to the list of playable characters, many of whom have undergone significant changes.

Hero League ranked play will also feature, available when the player reaches account level 30, though Team League won't be available until a future patch. Check out the full video below: