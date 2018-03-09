Here's the violent video game montage shown at the White House today

The White House has posted the video game montage that was viewed at today's meeting between President Trump, lawmakers, and critics and representatives of the video game industry. The montage, which is titled "Violence in Video Games" on the White House's YouTube channel, includes several clips from the Call of Duty series, and others from the Fallout series, Sniper Elite 4, The Evil Within, Dead By Daylight, and others.

You can watch the montage above. Today's meeting, as you probably recall, was held in response to the Parkland, Florida school shooting and prompted by lawmakers and organizations who claim the violence in video games played by millions of people around the world contribute to the frequent mass shootings in the United States.

The montage depicts not only gun violence, but also violence from axes, knives, and at least one meat cleaver. Footage includes Nazis being shot, which everyone used to agree was a good thing. The clips comprise just over a minute of footage—more than enough to base sweeping policy decisions on—and appears to have been assembled from a number of YouTube gaming channels.

Rep. Vicky Hartzler told The Washington Post that while the montage was playing, Trump asked attendees, "This is violent, isn't it?"