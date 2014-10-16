Here’s MSI’s latest all-in-ones rocking the Nvidia GTX 980M and 970M

Article by Kevin Lee

Nvidia latest mobile graphics cards, the GTX 980M and GTX 970M, are still slowly trickling into the latest gaming laptops. Now MSI has announced the two very first all-in-one desktops to come with the new mobile GPUs with the AG270 2QE and AG270 2QC.

The two desktops come with a 27-inch touchscreen that’s bigger and heavier than any laptop a mobile gamer would be comfortable carrying. Although the display is 1080p, it comes with a few features to reduce the strain on your eyes. These include an anti-glare coating plus other MSI display tweaks which reduce screen flicker and the amount of vision-destroying blue light (basically any light between the 380 to 500 nanometer wavelength) coming out of the monitor. The all-in-ones can also rock out with some amped up sound piping though the Yamaha 5-watt speakers, each of which is equipped with its own subwoofer.

Both the AG270 2QE and 2QC come equipped with a base 2.4GHz Intel® Core i7-4860HQ processor but users will be able to upgrade to a higher clock speed CPU and up to 16GB of DDR3 RAM. Meanwhile, a top-end AG270 2QE specced with an Intel Core i7-4870HQ, NVIDIA Geforce GTX 980M graphics card, 16GB of RAM plus two 128GB SSD drives setup in RAID and a 2TB (7200 rpm) drive costs $2,699 (about £1,680.30).

Over $2,500 is a hefty price to pay for what is essentially a high-end gaming laptop with a 27-inch, but the MSI AG270 series could be the good solution for PC gamers without room for anything other than a monitor. Alternatively, the gaming all-in-one or laptop route is great for those without the time to spec and build their own machine, which is always going to be cheaper and more powerful.