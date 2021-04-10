Here's how to watch the Age of Empires 4 fan event on Saturday

On April 10th, Microsoft is hosting an Age of Empires Fan Preview livestream, showcasing new footage from Age of Empires 4 as well as updates to the other games in the Age of Empires series. It should be a good time—especially since we haven't seen much of AOE4 since way back in 2019.

"Our broadcast will include a new look at gameplay, civilizations, campaigns, and more" for Age of Empires 4, says the official site. "We will also be sharing some exciting news for our Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition and Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition players, as well."

You can watch the stream when it goes live at 9 am PT in the Youtube embed above.