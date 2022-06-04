Here's Deep Rock Galactic in VR, thanks to a mod

Audio player loading…

Deep Rock Galactic (opens in new tab) is one of the best cooperative shooters to come out in years, and has only gotten better since it launched in 2020. After the advent of official mod support last year DRG has had a few neat ones, but nothing truly captured my imagination until this: VRG. (opens in new tab) It's Deep Rock Galactic in VR.

That's it. That's the mod. Thanks, mod creator Alch3m1st/Brzeski Productions.

It's a brand new mod, really, just released into open beta last week. Since the mod is in beta, "you will encounter bugs" says the development team, emphasis theirs. These are presumably in addition to the bugs that you will already be encountering and shooting in Deep Rock Galactic.

But how it looks? It looks hysterical. The cramped tunnels and wildly lit-or-unlit environs of Deep Rock Galactic's mines are wild, and frankly chaotic. Having weapon holsters on your body rather than on an easy-to-navigate controller is a very different experience than the base game—scrambling for your gun against the oncoming horde becomes a much more, dare I say it, visceral experience. Plus, you get to actually throw your flares.

You can find VRG on mod.io (opens in new tab), and you can contact its development team on the Flatscreen 2 VR Discord. (opens in new tab)