Here are your 2017 Game Awards winners (plus the one they forgot to give out)

Last night's Game Awards show featured all kinds of world premieres, new trailers, sponsorships, overlong speeches, enthusiastic swearing, and even a few awards amidst it all. And don't worry if you missed the show, because we've got all the winners for you right here.

Game of the Year – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

– The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Best Game Direction – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

– The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Best Narrative – What Remains of Edith Finch

– What Remains of Edith Finch Best Art Direction – Cuphead

– Cuphead Best Score/Music – Nier: Automata

– Nier: Automata Best Audio Design – Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

– Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Best Performance – Melina Juergens as Senua, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

– Melina Juergens as Senua, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Games for Impact – Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

– Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Best Ongoing Game – Overwatch

– Overwatch Best Mobile Game – Monument Valley 2

– Monument Valley 2 Best Handheld Game – Metroid: Samus Returns

– Metroid: Samus Returns Best VR/AR Game – Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

– Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Best Action Game – Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

– Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus Best Action/Adventure Game – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

– The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Best RPG – Persona 5

– Persona 5 Best Fighting Game – Injustice 2

– Injustice 2 Best Family Game – Super Mario Odyssey

– Super Mario Odyssey Best Strategy Game – Mario + Rabbids Kingdom

– Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Best Sports/Racing Game – Forza Motorsport 7

– Forza Motorsport 7 Most Anticipated Game Presented by McCafé (ba dap bap bah bah) - The Last of Us Part 2

- The Last of Us Part 2 Best Independent Game – Cuphead

– Cuphead Best Student Game – Level Squared

– Level Squared Trending Gamer – Guy Beahm, Dr. Disrespect

– Guy Beahm, Dr. Disrespect Best Esports Game – Overwatch

– Overwatch Best Esports Player, Presented by Omen by HP – Lee sang-hyeok, "Faker"

– Lee sang-hyeok, "Faker" Best Esports Team – Cloud9

– Cloud9 Best Debut Indie Game, presented by Schick Hydro – Cuphead

– Cuphead Best Chinese Game - jx3 HD（《剑网3》重制版 )

You may have noticed, if you were reading closely, that the Best Multiplayer award isn't in the list. That's because, once the dust had begun to settle, people noticed that it hadn't actually been handed out.

A quick look at the Game Awards website late last night confirmed it: Voting on all six eligible games—Playerunknown's Battlegrounds, Fortnite, Call of Duty: WWII, Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Destiny 2—had closed, but none of them were indicated as the winner.

Game Awards producer and host Geoff Keighley told Polygon that the omission wasn't an oversight, but just a delay—for which he apologized—and said that a winner had in fact been selected. Odd as it all appeared, there's no real surprise which game came out on top: It was PUBG.