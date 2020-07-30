Here are some 4K screenshots I took while playing the absurdly beautiful Microsoft Flight Simulator

As someone who enjoys virtual photography, I was delighted to discover the new Microsoft Flight Simulator's active pause mode. Hit the pause key while in flight and your plane will freeze in the air, but the world will still be alive, with clouds shifting, lightning striking, traffic moving on the streets, and so on.

This lets you compose screenshots using a free-flying drone cam without worrying about crashing your plane, and it's the perfect way to admire the sim's ridiculously voluminous clouds. Here are some snaps from my time with the game. Click the expand icon on each shot to view the 4K version.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

(Image credit: Microsoft)

(Image credit: Microsoft)

(Image credit: Microsoft)

(Image credit: Microsoft)

(Image credit: Microsoft)

(Image credit: Microsoft)

(Image credit: Microsoft)

(Image credit: Microsoft)

(Image credit: Microsoft)

(Image credit: Microsoft)

(Image credit: Microsoft)