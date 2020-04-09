Here are all the free games you can grab right now

From Epic's weekly freebies to publisher promos on Steam, GOG sale giveaways, and everything in between, there are an awful lot of free games out there right now. It can be tough to keep track of them all, and that means that you may be missing chances to claim games during giveaways.

To keep that from happening, this is a running list of every free game that crosses our screens. Both free-to-keep and temporary promotions will be included and noted as such. However, free-to-play games and others that are normally free won't be included. The point is to help you find and claim games that usually cost money.

For more no-cost fun, be sure to take a look at our categorized breakdown of the best zero-cost games of 2020.

Now let's get started:

Time-limited:

ArcheAge Unchained - Hit the ground running in this sandbox fantasy MMO that enhances and expands upon, but is entirely separate from, the original ArcheAge (Steam, ends April 12)

- Hit the ground running in this sandbox fantasy MMO that enhances and expands upon, but is entirely separate from, the original ArcheAge (Steam, ends April 12) Gears 5 - A team of large men with large guns fight large enemies in a game that, despite its title, is actually the sixth entry in the Gears of War series (Steam, free until April 12)

- A team of large men with large guns fight large enemies in a game that, despite its title, is actually the sixth entry in the Gears of War series (Steam, free until April 12) The Crew 2 - Drive dangerously from one side of the US to the other with cars, bikes, boats, and planes. You do have a pilot's license, right? (Ubisoft, until April 13)

- Drive dangerously from one side of the US to the other with cars, bikes, boats, and planes. You do have a pilot's license, right? (Ubisoft, until April 13) Hanako: Honor and Blade - This early access tale of the timeless war between samurai and ninja is also a metaphor for the loss of a loved one (Steam, until April 12)

Free to keep:

Drawful 2 - A multiplayer party game for 3-8 people where one person draws something and then gets mad when nobody else can figure out what it is (Steam, ends April 11)

- A multiplayer party game for 3-8 people where one person draws something and then gets mad when nobody else can figure out what it is (Steam, ends April 11) Close to the Sun - Solve mysteries aboard Nikola Tesla's quarantined cruise ship in this pre-20th century first-person horror-adventure that bears more than a passing resemblance to Bioshock, except it's not underwater (yet) (Epic Games Store, ends April 16)

- Solve mysteries aboard Nikola Tesla's quarantined cruise ship in this pre-20th century first-person horror-adventure that bears more than a passing resemblance to Bioshock, except it's not underwater (yet) (Epic Games Store, ends April 16) Sherlock Homes: Crimes and Punishments - Put on your cape and detective hat and solve six different mysteries in the best entry in Frogwares' long-running Sherlock series (Epic Games Store, ends April 16)

Twitch Prime:

Twitch Prime's games aren't technically free, since you need to be a Twitch Prime subscriber in order to take advantage. But there's a lot on offer if you are, including in-game loot and starter packs for free-to-play games, so it's worth keeping tabs on. Twitch Prime is included with Amazon Prime at $13 per month, or $120 per year; links to all Twitch Prime freebies are available at amazon.com.

Earthlock - An adventure RPG inspired by the classic 3D JRPGs of the late 90's, with a fresh take on turn based combat and character progression. (May 1)

- An adventure RPG inspired by the classic 3D JRPGs of the late 90's, with a fresh take on turn based combat and character progression. (May 1) Kathy Rain - The story of a strong-willed journalism major who has to come to terms with her own troubled past as she investigates the mysterious death of her recently deceased grandfather in the 1990s.

- The story of a strong-willed journalism major who has to come to terms with her own troubled past as she investigates the mysterious death of her recently deceased grandfather in the 1990s. Turok - A late-'90s cult classic about dinosaurs and the thick-necked beefmeister who kills them.

- A late-'90s cult classic about dinosaurs and the thick-necked beefmeister who kills them. Etherborn - A gravity-defying puzzle-platform that looks like a psychedelic piece of art come to life.

- A gravity-defying puzzle-platform that looks like a psychedelic piece of art come to life. Lightmatter - A first-person puzzle game where you manipulate beams of light to get from place to place, because the shadows eat people. I mean, they will literally eat you.

We'll keep this list as comprehensive as we can, but if you spot something we haven't, let us know in the comments.