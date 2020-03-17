Watch a new trailer for The Last Campfire, the new game from No Man's Sky studio Hello Games

At the 2018 Game Awards, No Man's Sky developer Hello Games announced a new project called The Last Campfire. Being developed by just two people at the studio, it's a smaller-scale game than No Man's Sky; studio head Sean Murray described it as being similar to Pixar shorts, saying, "It's a way to foster creativity and new voices in the studio."

A video shown during the Game Awards teased a bizarre, beautiful fantasy adventure about "a lost Ember trapped in a puzzling place, searching for meaning and a way home." We haven't heard anything about it since then, but today Hello dropped a pair of screens and a haunting new trailer showing off a little bit more of its strange, mystical world.

The Last Campfire is listed on Steam, although the page doesn't offer a great deal more insight into the nature of the game. "Travel deeper into the lands beyond the dark forest and overcome the adversities before you," it says. "Discover beautiful wilderness filled with lost folk, strange creatures and mysterious ruins. Find hope and carry it with you on your Journey to light The Last Campfire."

Despite the lack of specifics, I'm really interested in this one. It's very pretty, and the "guy in a hood exploring magical ruins amidst a colorful wilderness" is my kind of thing. It gives me kind of a Hob tingle at this stage—and I really liked Hob. A release date hasn't been set, but Hello Games said it expects The Last Campfire will be out sometime this summer. Take a look at a pair of new screens down below.

(Image credit: Hello Games)