Hearthstone's Journey to Un'Goro expansion launches on April 6

Hearthstone's new expansion, Journey to Un'Goro, launches on April 6, 2017. The date was revealed today during a livestream this morning in which game director Ben Brode showed off the remaining cards in the set.

Journey to Un'Goro brings a number of new features to Hearthstone. Chief among them is a new Quest card type—one for each class—that cost 1 mana and offer big rewards for fulfilling a set of conditions. The set as a whole will contain 135 new cards, and its introduction also heralds the next Standard rotation.

Be sure to check out our gallery of all the new cards, which is being updated right now.