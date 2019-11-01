Hearthstone's next expansion is Descent of Dragons and features a new Auto Chess-inspired mode

The third and final expansion of Hearthstone's Year of the Dragon is called Descent of Dragons, and appropriately enough, it's scaly bois all the way down. The new set was just announced by Hearthstone creative director Ben Thompson on-stage at BlizzCon, who promised "more dragons than has been in any set before."

This expansion release on 10 December and wraps up the narrative arc that's been running throughout 2019, which has seen the League of E.V.I.L. pitched against a coalition of good guys led by the League of Explorers.

Thompson said Descent of Dragons comprises a handful of new mechanics and an entirely new keyword: Invoke. The card he used to demonstrate is Galakrond, a super powerful new hero card that can be upgraded through three different forms. Interestingly, these transformations can occur while Galakrond is in your deck. It seems a little like C'thun, insofar as other cards with Invoke on will trigger the Invoke buff.

As you can see below, his card draw/cost reduction effect is pretty nutty, and given that all players will receive a free copy of Galakrond upon logging in once the set launches, you can expect to see a lot of him.

Galakrond will only be available to the E.V.I.L. classes—ie Priest, Rogue, Shaman, Warlock, and Warrior—but the good guys will have some potent toys to play with. Specifically: Every class will be given it's own legendary dragon card. Druid gets a new version of Ysera (below), which looks like a disgustingly strong late game control card. Summon a free Deathwing? Don't mind if I do.

Surprisingly, Hearthstone will also be launching a brand new mode, which Thompson said had been inspired by the auto battler scene (think Team Fight Tactics and Dota Underlords). Called Hearthstone Battlegrounds, the official description says: "In Battlegrounds, you’ll take on the role of a familiar Hero straight out of Hearthstone history, craft a powerful board of recruited Minions, and face-off in an action-packed series of duels until a single winner is crowned!"

A new mode is something of a shock given that Hearthstone very rarely mixes up the core offering, but presumably Blizzard was feeling the heat from rival games siphoning off its strategy audience (and many of the game's most high profile content creators).

Battlegrounds will also be available startlingly soon. The mode goes into early access on November 5, provided you pre-purchase the Descent of Dragons expansion, have a BlizzCon Virtual Ticket, or were at the convention in person. After a week, an open beta for Battlegrounds will launch on November 12. Check out some screenshots below, featuring everyone's favourite barkeep: Bob.

Pre-orders are live now via the expansion's official site, which also makes mention of a new mechanic called Side Quests which hasn't been show off at time of writing, but may well feature in the update panel due to take place later today. I'll let you know here what happens. Also of note is that the Mega Bundle includes a new Warrior portrait based on the humanoid form of Deathwing. On stage Thompson said that the set will feature many of the best known dragons from WoW lore, plus a few the Hearthstone team have cooked up themselves. Who do you most want to see bearing down on you from above?

Uh, let me rephrase that...