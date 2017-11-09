Have a look at four new PUBG desert map screenshots

Brendan Greene, the "PlayerUnknown" who gives PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds its catchy, easy-off-the-tongue title, has shared a fresh batch of work-in-progress images of the new desert map revealed back in July.

The team at our office in Madison have been working hard on our new desert map, and today I am excited to share some new WIP screenshots of this new terrain... pic.twitter.com/J2Dm21715pNovember 9, 2017

The new images showcase a landscape that's quite a bit more built-up than what we've seen previously, with multiple multi-storey buildings in various states of construction and disrepair, a low-slung shopping plaza, and a crumbling main street running through it. There's also what is very clearly a prison—always a fun place in post-apoc scenarios—and a more wide-open desert area, featuring a run-down single-storey house.

The new screens promise a good mix of environments, and I'm especially excited by the prospect of a proper urban area to blast away in. Still, there's only so much you can get from screenshots; fortunately, we got some hands-on time with the new map last month that you can dive into right here.