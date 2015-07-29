Harebrained Schemes will return to Kickstarter with Battletech

Harebrained Schemes, creator of Shadowrun Returns, will soon return to Kickstarter for a fourth time. This time, the project isn't another Shadowrun. It's Battletech, a turn-based game based on Harebrained founder Jordan Weisman's classic wargaming series.

"Steeped in the feudal political intrigue of the BattleTech universe," explains the new Battletech site, "the game will feature an open-ended Mercenaries-style campaign that blends RPG ‘Mech and MechWarrior management with modern turn-based tactics."

Battletech first appeared on PC in 1988 as a turn-based RPG developed by Westwood. Later, it would spin-off into the combat sim series MechWarrior.

The Kickstarter is due to launch this Autumn, and will no doubt be of interest to fans of tactically positioning giant metal warmachines. Still, I'm starting to worry that Harebrained has a Kickstarter obsession. Intervention, anyone?