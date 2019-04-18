Halo: The Master Chief Collection testing could be delayed, according to an update posted yesterday on Halo Insider.

It was hoped that PC testing would begin this month, though at the time, Halo community director Brian Jarrard was keen to stress that this could change.

"I'm still optimistic this will be the case but it's also possible those plans may not fully land as we initially hoped." says Jarrard in yesterday's update. While the team is making good progress, he is understandably cautious about setting expectations for when testing will roll out.

It seems that Reach looks and plays great on the Xbox One but 'PC is considerably more complicated and requires a lot more work.' Internal playtests are happening though and while it's looking less likely that we'll see testing start in April, it hasn't been entirely ruled out either. You can check out the full—and detailed—update here.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection was confirmed for PC last month will include Halo: Reach, Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST (Campaign), and Halo 4. Each game will be released individually and in chronological order. Here's everything we know about it so far.