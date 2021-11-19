Popular

Everything in the first Halo Infinite battle pass

100 tiers, and plenty of time to grab all of its goodies.

halo infinite spartan floating through the air
You'll feel right at home as soon as you open the Halo Infinite battle pass if you've played the likes of Fortnite, Apex Legends, or Call of Duty: Warzone in recent years. But while 343's approach makes some welcome changes to the well-established formula, Nat thinks it sucks in its current, glacially-slow state. Thankfully 343's made changes.

But it's not all bad. If you're a FOMO-afflicted Spartan, you'll be pleased to know that 'Heroes of Reach,' the first Halo Infinite battle pass, will be available indefinitely, even when the actual, longer-than-normal season ends in May 2022. All forthcoming passes will be available for good, too, so you don't need to worry about losing any rewards when a season elapses. Then, if you have more than one on the go, you can choose which pass to plug in your progress.

Then the rest of it is as you'd expect: 100 tiers, free and paid premium tracks, and plenty of cosmetics such as weapon skins and armour coatings—the latter can be paired with different shaders, or you can stick to matching sets. So, here's how the battle pass works in Halo Infinite, and what you can get in it.

Halo Infinite battle pass price: how much the premium track costs

Since you don't need to worry about paying for battle pass rewards that'll just vanish into thin air in a few months' time—with the exception being the limited-time 'Fracture' events, the first awarding the Halo Infinite Yoroi samurai armour next week—you may be more interested in paying for some extra goodies. Like other systems you'll have seen in other recent multiplayer games, some of the rewards will be available for free as you progress, with others only available to paying players.

The premium track is bought with credits: You can get just the premium pass for 1000 credits, or the pass with a 25-tier XP jump for 2800. It's simpler to just get the pass on its own, since there's a 1000 credits pack available for $10 (£7.99), but the next pack up is only 2200 credits for $20 (£15.99). As you'd expect, the bigger the credits bundle gets, the more credits you get for your dollar/pound.

Halo Infinite battle pass rewards list

Below you'll find every reward available in the first Halo Infinite battle pass, whether you're paying for free, or you've committed some cash toward some extras:

1-25

TierRewardFree/Premium
1FUI epic backdropFree
1Mark V (B) epic armour kitPremium
2UA / Type B1 rare helmet attachmentPremium
3UA / DO-01-CCR Breaching Kit epic chestPremium
3Challenge swapFree
4UA / P1DA Bracer rare wristPremium
5Blure rampage epic coatingPremium
5Challenge swapFree
6Bryce rare visorFree
6Challenge swapFree
7SAP / EVA rare left shoulder padPremium
8SAP / EVA rare right shoulder padPremium
8Challenge swapFree
9TAC / RS / Willow rare helmet attachmentPremium
10EVA epic helmetPremium
11Stone Green rare coatingFree
11XP boostPremium
12TAC / MAT-2519C Communicator epic chestPremium
13TAC / MC5 Tacpad epic wristPremium
13Challenge swapFree
14Noble Principle epic coatingPremium
15Commando epic helmetPremium
15Challenge swapFree
16Calm Blossom rare stanceFree
16XP boostPremium
17Noble epic visorPremium
18HUL (3) / BNR / Courier Pearl epic helmet attachmentPremium
18Challenge swapFree
19Noble Command epic stancePremium
20Carter-A259 KitFree
21Util / Enav Beacon rare chestFree
21XP boostPremium
22Noble epic nameplatePremium
23Noble epic charmPremium
23Challenge swapFree
24UA / DO-06-FGM Tactical Kit rare chestPremium
25FCI / Fascia legendary helmet attachmentPremium
25Challenge swapFree

26-50

TierRewardFree/Premium
26Vandal epic visorFree
26XP boostPremium
27TAC / SRT UGPS epic wristPremium
28System of Systems epic backdropPremium
28Challenge swapFree
29TAC / T-Mags rare chestPremium
30Aviator rare helmetPremium
31Ancient Code epic colourFree
31XP boostPremium
32SAP / SNP legendary left shoulder padPremium
33SAP / SNP legendary right shoulder padPremium
33Challenge swapFree
34Noble Observer epic coatingPremium
35Scout epic helmetPremium
35Challenge swapFree
36Lumu rare AI modelFree
36XP boostPremium
37HUL-I / RS / Argon legendary helmet attachmentPremium
38UTIL / Desert Patrol epic chestPremium
38Challenge swapFree
39Noble Strike epic stancePremium
40Challenge swapFree
41Tempest Lilac rare coatingFree
41XP boostPremium
42Noble epic emblemPremium
43TAC / Recon Package rare chestPremium
44Search and Assess rare stancePremium
45Recon legendary helmetPremium
45Challenge swapFree
46UA / Agathius epic left shoulder padFree
46XP boostPremium
47MK59E CBRN / Glance epic helmet attachmentPremium
48Challenger epic glovePremium
48Challenge swapFree
49Critical Path epic backdropPremium
49UA / Agathius epic right shoulder padFree
50Judgement Phoenix legendary kill effectPremium
50Challenge swapFree

51-75

TierRewardFree/Premium
51Dynasty epic visorFree
51XP boostPremium
52UA / Type FJ epic kneepadPremium
53M45 Hardcase epic hip attachmentPremium
53Challenge swapFree
54Noble Intercessor epic coatingPremium
55Air Assault epic helmetPremium
55Challenge swapFree
56Ghost Grey epic coatingFree
56XP boostPremium
57Noble epic emblemPremium
58TAC / RS / Starlight epic helmet attachmentPremium
58Challenge swapFree
59Noble Confidence epic stancePremium
60Catherine-B320 Kit legendary armour kitPremium
60Challenge swapFree
61Kill Count epic backdropFree
61XP boostPremium
62SAP / ODST rare left shoulder padPremium
63SAP / ODST rare right shoulder padPremium
63Challenge swapFree
64Helljumper rare visorPremium
65ODST epic helmetPremium
65Challenge swapFree
66Karaba Sirocco rare coatingFree
66XP boostPremium
67UA / ODST rare chestPremium
68Keep It Clean rare charmPremium
68Challenge swapFree
69Super Tone legendary colourPremium
70Superintendent legendary AI modelPremium
70Challenge swapFree
71UA / M557 Jackplate rare chestFree
71XP boostPremium
72UA / Type JOR epic kneepadPremium
73UA / Vauntlock legendary chestPremium
73Challenge swapFree
74Noble Defender epic coatingPremium
75Grenadier epic helmetPremium
75Challenge swapFree

76-100

TierRewardFree/Premium
76Noble Portal epic coatingFree
76XP boostPremium
77Stalwart legendary visorPremium
78Challenge swapFree
78UA / Type E3 rare helmet attachmentPremium
79Noble Justice legendary stancePremium
80Jorge-052 Kit legendary armour kitPremium
81Trailblazer epic helmetFree
82SAP / MKVI epic right shoulder padPremium
83SAP / MKVI epic left shoulder padPremium
83Challenge swapFree
84FCI-I Airwolf epic helmet attachmentFree
84Mark VI epic helmetPremium
85Judgement Mantle legendary armour FXPremium
85Challenge swapFree
86Claw Marks rare backdropFree
86XP boostPremium
87M10 Tactical Soft Case rare hip attachmentPremium
88Tac / CASC epic wristPremium
88Challenge swapFree
89UA / M550D Halfplate rare chestFree
89Noble Executioner epic coatingPremium
90EVA [C] legendary helmetPremium
90 Challenge swapFree
91Special Delivery legendary stanceFree
91XP boostPremium
92Visigoth rare visorPremium
93Tac / Sapper Rig epic chestPremium
93Challenge swapFree
94Dragoon epic visorFree
94Noble Fury epic stancePremium
95Emile-A239 Kit legendary armor kitPremium
95Challenge swapFree
96Mark VII legendary helmetFree
96XP boostPremium
97Judgement Helm legendary armour FXPremium
97Challenge swapFree
98UA / Armet legendary helmet attachmentFree
98MIA rare visorPremium
99Redacted Records epic coatingPremium
99Challenge swapFree
100UA / Type II-A1 Buckler legendary wristFree
100Judgement Flame legendary mythic effect setPremium
