Halo Infinite's Battle Pass progression will be changed following widespread criticism

While Halo Infinite 's multiplayer beta is going down a treat, many players have been vocal in their dislike of the Battle Pass, particularly how slow its progress is. We agree . Following hints yesterday that 343 Industries would address the complaints, community manager John Junyszek has outlined the studio's strategy to make it better.

Later this week some "targeted tunings" will roll out. "To start, we'll be adding 'Play 1 Game' challenges to help make sure you consistently progress through the Battle Pass by playing matches the way you want," Junyszek wrote. "We'll also be adjusting, fixing bugs with, and removing some Weekly Challenges based on your feedback. These tunings to challenge difficulty will help you progress through Weekly Challenges faster and thus directly speed up your progress through the Battle Pass."

That's good news, though it does mean weekly challenge progress will need to be reset. Never fear though, because players will get a freebie as compensation. "To make up for this reset, we'll be granting this week's Ultimate Reward, the Sigil Mark VII Visor, to everyone who logs in from Nov 23 - Nov 30," Junyszek added. Meanwhile, using a 2XP boost will now get you an hour worth of double XP, rather than just a half-hour.

Here's the thread:

To address the feedback on Battle Pass progression we will be making targeted tunings to our model later this week.To start, we'll be adding "Play 1 Game" challenges to help make sure you consistently progress through the Battle Pass by playing matches the way you want.November 18, 2021 See more

Junyszek signs off with the promise that 343 Industries will be "watching these changes closely" to make sure they affect the game positively. "This is only our first step - we are committed to continue evolving these systems but it will take time," he wrote.