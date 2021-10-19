Popular

Halo, Disintegration veteran Marcus Lehto is starting a new studio under EA

Let's hope it goes better than last time.

Disintegration key art.
(Image credit: V1 Interactive)

Halo veteran Marcus Lehto's last attempt to start afresh didn't go down so well. But never one for giving up, Lehto today announced that he's begun working with EA to build another new studio.

Breaking the news on Twitter earlier today, Lehto announced he'll be working as game director at the new Seattle-based outfit, one that'll primarily focus on first-person games.

Lehto's history as co-creator on Halo and art director on the first three games isn't to be scoffed at, and helped him get then-new studio V1 Interactive off the ground back in 2014. The studio's first and only game was Disintegration, an ambitious marriage of FPS and RTS that Morgan unfortunately felt didn't work on either level in early previews.

That sentiment was unfortunately felt upon Disintegration's release, with the game failing to make much of a splash. The game closed its multiplayer servers last September, with the studio ultimately shuttering this March.

Lehto isn't ready to say what exactly he's working on. Hopefully whatever this new EA studio ends up developing will have a longer shelf life than Disintegration.

Natalie Clayton
20 years ago, Nat played Jet Set Radio Future for the first time—and she's not stopped thinking about games since. Joining PC Gamer in 2020, she comes from three years of freelance reporting at Rock Paper Shotgun, Waypoint, VG247 and more. Embedded in the European indie scene and having herself developed critically acclaimed small games like Can Androids Pray, Nat is always looking for a new curiosity to scream about—whether it's the next best indie darling, or simply someone modding a Scotmid into Black Mesa. She's also played for a competitive Splatoon team, and unofficially appears in Apex Legends under the pseudonym Horizon.
