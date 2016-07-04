Gul'dan and Auriel are coming to Heroes of the Storm

Blizzard has posted a new Heroes of the Storm “In Development” video showcasing the Orcish betrayer Gul'dan, and Auriel, the Archangel of Hope from Diablo, each of whom will be added to the game in the coming weeks.

The video also reveals new skins for existing Heroes Arthas, Johanna, and Li-Ming, as well as five new mounts, none of which look like they'd be terribly comfortable to ride. Rollout dates haven't been announced, but Blizzard said on Battle.net that “these two powerful paragons of light and darkness, along with some of the other awesome stuff [are] coming to the game in the near future.”

Thanks, Polygon.

