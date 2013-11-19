Guild Wars 2 update adds new Fractals event, more Nightmares

Typical politicians. They promise the moon on a stick, but do they ever deliver? Well yes, in this case. As part of the weird Guild Wars 2 voting event held a few months ago , the winning candidate's election promises have formed the basis of next week's update: Fractured. It's a new Fractals of the Mists event, set during the explosion of Metrica Province's Thaumanova Reactor. Fractured also continues the Nightmare story chain, that formed the basis of the last two updates.

Fractals are one part of GW2's endgame, offering players a series of mini-dungeons that increase in difficulty as you go. In addition to the special Thaumanova Reactor story instance, three new Fractals are being introduced, with two new bosses drawn from the history of the Living Story. ArenaNet have gone into more detail on the change to Fractals over at their blog .

The other segment of the update continues the Nightmares open world event: "The Tower of Nightmares is heading towards its collapse, but the fight isn't over yet! Join in the fight against the vile Toxic Alliance and destroy the foul structure."

Fractured will go live November 26th. More details can be found on the GW2 release page .