Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns trailer shows guild halls

At the PC Gaming Show today, game director Colin Johanson gave us a first look at guild halls, one of the many new features of Guild Wars 2's Heart of Thorns expansion. Guild halls allow your guild to claim a piece of Tyria; taking up residence in the jungle to build and decorate a new home. From there, guilds will be able to hang out, launch missions and form teams with which to challenge other guilds.

As shown in the trailer, guild players will first need to work together to clear out Mordremoth's forces in order to claim their hall. Once owned, players can utilise a variety of features covering PvE, PvP and WvW activities. Forming a guild hall team, for instance, will let players compete in PvP for rank in the new guild leaderboards.

If you want to hone your PvP skills, the arena will let you brawl with your guild. Elsewhere, the War Room is a place to build tools to wage war against other guilds in World vs World. You can earn abilities that, for instance, let you call down airstrikes to defend a castle that you own.

For the pacifists, there are also activities away from the battlefield. The Workshop lets guilds manufacture items to take out into the world, and a new guild-specific crafting profession will be made available.

ArenaNet has promised to go into more detail about guild halls in the coming weeks. Johanson also announced that Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns pre-purchases are live right now: Details here.

You can watch the full interview with Johanson below: