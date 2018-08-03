GTA Online's latest Red Dead Redemption 2 trial nets players $250k of in-game cash

Earlier this week, GTA Online dataminers uncovered a second Red Dead Redemption 2-themed weapon. Now, Rockstar has made it official: the Stone Hatchet is the crime sim's latest RDR2-themed challenge.

Handed down by Blaine County's Maude Eccles via text, players are tasked with tracking down a number of bounties across San Andreas—collect 'em dead or alive—before unlocking the Stone Hatchet itself. Completing a series of kill streak-like executions from there nets you a nice wee $250K bonus.

"Complete the Kills Challenge for a GTA$250,000 bonus," says Rockstar, "and to unlock it in Red Dead Redemption 2 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One." Which makes for a pretty cool crossover. Perhaps that last part will one day include us desktoppers too.

Plucked from our previous story, here's The Game File Gurus unearthing the new axe:

Rockstar reminds players that similar rewards are still up for grabs for those yet to tackle last year's Red Dead revolver challenge. Money aside, that is one neat-looking gun.