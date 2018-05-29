GTA Online teases star-studded techno summer soundtrack

Alongside December's Doomsday Heist, GTA Online introduced Blonded Los Santos 97.8 FM—a Frank Ocean-hosted radio station, that marked the game's first new music in over two years. Now, it appears Rockstar is lining up some new beats by way of techno DJs Tale of Us, The Black Madonna, Solomun and Dixon.

As reported by Resident Advisor, The Black Madonna's official Twitter posted the following collaboration flyer which lists the above acts, Los Santos and "Summer 2018."

Italian duo Tale of Us published a similar post on Instagram, while Rockstar followed up last night with the following tweet.

I'd suggest there's a link between that second minimalist flyer design and the minimal techno genre of music, but perhaps I'm being overly romantic. Rumblings within the GTA Online community suggest a nightclub update is on the horizon, but whether this is true or not remains to be seen.

I last saw Tale of Us in Glasgow in August 2016. Captured by thecandleman, here's a snippet of their set and a taste of what we might expect in San Andreas: