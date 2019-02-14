GTA Online offers romantic bonuses and a hot new car for Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day has come to GTA Online, which means that you can score a free t-shirt, pick up some romantic gunrunning bonuses, and put yourself behind the wheel of the Declasse Vamos. The car is a lean, mean machine that traces its roots back more than 50 years, and is now available for purchase exclusively at Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

From today through February 20, Rockstar is offering double GTA$ on all Gunrunning Sell missions, and double GTA$ and RP on the Bunker – Till Death Do Us Part, Hardest Target, Trap Door, and Siege Mentality team-based modes. All "Be My Valentine" content, including the Albany Roosevelt and Valor, and all Valentine's Day clothing, is 30 percent off for the week, all weapons at your local Ammu-Nation are marked down by the same amount, and all Bunkers and the Mobile Operations Center are 40 percent off.

And if you just want some free stuff but don't feel like putting any effort into it, the Declasse logo t-shirt will be added to your wardrobe for free, just for showing up—as long as you do it before February 20. A full breakdown of San Andreas' big day of romance can be had at rockstargames.com.