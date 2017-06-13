GTA Online Gunrunning update adds bunkers and weaponised vehicles

With the world going down the toilet, there’s never been a better time to invest in a bunker. If an elaborate underground warren is out of your price range, you can at least experience the joy of hiding from armageddon thanks to GTA Online’s Gunrunning update.

As well as protecting you from the horrible world outside, GTA Online’s bunkers also serve as a base of operation for any aspiring gunrunning entrepreneur. As a CEO, MC or a VIP, you’ll be able to source supplies, command minions to manufacture weapons and upgrades, and then sell your bullet-spewing products to the angry residents of Los Santos.

If you’ve got at least $50k in your Maze Bank balance, you’ll be able to start your new career.

If you prefer a base-on-the-move then there’s always the Mobile Operations Centre. Think a fortress on wheels. These behemoths can be customised with bays for living quarters, workshops and command centres. They also look built to ram. Accompanying the MOC are a slew of weaponised vehicles, including an APC, Dune FAV and an anti-aircraft trailer.

On top of all this, there are new weapons upgrades, clothes, tattoos, haircuts, bonus unlocks and store discounts. Take a gander at the full patch notes.

The Gunrunning update is live now.