Popular

GTA Online adds Pfister Comet SR, 25% off Mammoth Avengers, double GTA$ and RP on Special Vehicle missions

By

Your San Andreas State Tax Refund might be ready, too.

Grand Theft Auto's Pfister Comet has been one of my favourite rides since its Vice City intro—second only to the Banshee. The Porsche 911/996 GT2-styled brief now welcomes its SR edition to GTA Online, alongside a pretty impressive aircraft sale, and double GTA$ and RP bonuses on Special Vehicle, Gunrunning, Air Quota and Rockstar-created Transform race missions. 

At $1,145,000 of in-game dough, the Comet SR boasts top tier speed, which compliments its maxed out traction stats. Its pre-tuning acceleration sits a nose hair below the highest mark, but its brake power is well below average. Again, I'm a fan of its rear-wheel-driving standard GTA 5/Online edition, but, on stats alone, the SR sounds like good bang for your buck nevertheless.

I might check it out in motion, given my San Andreas State Tax Refund has come through. But then again, I might wax my cash on GTA Online's latest aircraft and facility discounts. They're detailed here:

Aircraft Discounts:

  • Mammoth Avenger—25% off.
  • P-996 Lazer—25% off.
  • Volatol—25% off (Buy it Now & Trade Price).
  • Western Company Seabreeze—25% off (Buy it Now & Trade Price).

Facility Upgrades:

  • Facility Style—25% off.
  • Facility Graphics—25% off.
  • Security Room—25% off.

Vehicle Discounts:

  • Mobile Operations Center Cabs—30% off.
  • HVY Insurgent Pick-Up (Off-Road)—30% off Buy it Now & Trade Prices.
  • HVY Nightshark (Off-Road)—30% off.
  • Declasse Yosemite (Muscle)—25% off.
  • Vapid Riata (Off-Road)—25% off.

As mentioned above, Special Vehicle, Gunrunning, Air Quota and Rockstar-created Transform race missions are also subject to double GTA$ and double RP this week. More information on that and all of the above can be found this-a-way

See comments