GTA 5 screenshots show online heists

I've not been fully paying attention to GTA 5's planned Online Heist update. After all, we're still more than a month away from the main game's PC release. Still, looking through these new screenshots, it becomes clear that it could be a seriously cool take on the criminal fantasy.

Ignore the action shots, and concentrate on the menus. You can see the level of detail involved in the way that the Humane Raid heist has multiple objectives before the main job. That's something that very few heist games get right—the feeling of moving all of the pieces into place.

Done right, and it should be an excellent addition to the game. GTA Online's Heist mode will launch on PC alongside the rest of the game, on April 14. For more, you can see the Heists teaser trailer, and read about the additional extras the Heists update will bring.

Thanks, All Games Beta.