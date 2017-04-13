GTA 5 Rick and Morty mod brings Rick Sanchez to Los Santos

This time next week Rick and Morty fans will be able to "probe, prod, throw, and smash iconic items like the Plumbus" in Owlchemy Labs' Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality—a VR collaboration with Adult Swim Games. That's due April 20, however if you'd rather take Rick Sanchez on an outlandish adventure before then, look no further than Jedidiah515 latest GTA 5 mod.

The Rick Sanchez (Rick and Morty) [Add-On] adds the nihilistic alcoholic genius scientist's character model to the streets of Los Santos, complete with his repertoire of made-up catchphrases to hilarious effect. Combine this with the pre-existing Rick and Morty Spaceship mod and you're onto a winner.

The following footage from YouTube folks Modded Games first shows Rick, and a number of clone Ricks, slaughtering police officers at full wanted level. It then cuts to show him 'flying' his spaceship from a helipad, and eventually has Rick's character model working the poll at a lapdancing club to the tune of The Rick Dance. Which is… weird. But in the funniest of ways.

Here's that:

Jedidiah515's The Rick Sanchez (Rick and Morty) [Add-On] can be downloaded here, while zzcool, indirivacua, lunchxbles and cr8g's Rick and Morty Spaceship can be found here.