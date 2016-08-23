GTA 5 Redux graphics mod has been delayed by hackers

GTA 5 Redux is a mod for Grand Theft Auto 5 that dramatically improves the game's visual quality with a new weather system, global illumination, better particle effects, and a pile of other upgrades. Beyond that, it also makes a number of significant changes to the game itself: More police, better ragdoll physics, more realistic weapon recoil and rates of fire, and increased population density, to name a few high points. It looks spectacularly good, as you can see in the trailer above, and it was supposed to be out this week. Alas, there has been a bump in the road.

“Last week my home network and computer was hacked, and Redux compromised. Everything has been secured, although some data has been lost in the process,” mod maker Josh Romito explained. “This will not prevent the project from being released in any way, it is merely a small delay. I have multiple external backups of the project, and what was lost will be back up in no time. I appreciate everyone’s patience during this unfortunate time.”

Romito actually reported the hack last week, but it's only coming to widespread light now because the original release date of August 26 is just a few days away. Fortunately, the new release date is pretty close too: GTA 5 Redux is now slated for release on September 16. Find out more about how it will improve life in Los Santos at gta5redux.com.

Thanks, Eurogamer.