GTA 5 PC patch reduces CPU usage

Over the weekend, GTA 5's first PC patch went live—hopefully clearing up a few of the lingering issues that surround the game. Not only does 1.01 fix the infamous Windows special character issue, it reduces the CPU usage of the GTA 5 launcher.

It also paves the way for 'iFruit' PC support. The companion app isn't currently compatible with the PC build, but implementation is clearly planned. It lets you train a dog, or something.

Update: iFruit PC support was added to the app this morning, and can be downloaded through iTunes or Google Play. It still lets you train a dog, or something.

You can see the full patch notes below. Has the patch fixed any issues you've been having?