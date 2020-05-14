Popular

GTA 5 is the Epic Games Store's next free game

By

Epic accidentally leaked the news on Twitter.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Epic won't be unveiling today's free mystery game for another few hours, but the official Twitter account for the Epic Games Store couldn't contain its anticipation and spilled the news a bit early, confirming rumours that it's GTA 5

The ad was deleted, but nothing truly dies on the internet, so here it is courtesy of Wario64. 

Despite launching on PC five years ago, GTA 5 is consistently among the top ten most popular games on Steam and boasts as many active players now as it's ever had—there's a pretty good chance you already own it. 

If it's yet to grace your game library, however, you'll be able to grab it on the Epic Games Store from today until May 21. It's a good time to jump in, as there's some weird stuff going down in GTA Online, with Los Santos in the middle of an alien invasion

