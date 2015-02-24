GTA 5 delayed again on PC

Grand Theft Auto 5's release date has been rejigged from March 24 to April 14 according to a new update on Rockstar's Newswire. That's the second delay in six weeks.

"Our apologies to PC gamers worldwide who have been counting down the days until the launch of the game," says the official statement, "but a bit more time is needed to ensure that the game is as polished as possible, and to make certain that both Heists and the GTA Online experience are ready to roll out on day one for PC."

It sounds like we should expect a few bugs and connection issues when the game finally appears. "As always, we ask for the GTA PC community’s understanding and assistance in helping to report any concerns during the early days of launch when those inevitable initial teething issues arise on the new platform."

