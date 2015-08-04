GSG9 joins the party in new Rainbow Six Siege trailer

A funny thing happened on the way to the Kanal Industrial Harbor. Following multiple reports of a disturbance aboard one of the docked vessels, German Super Group 9 was dispatched to investigate. Little did they know that it was all just a prank—the GIGN, FBI, and SAS had got together to throw them a "welcome to Rainbow Six Siege" surprise party.

Unfortunately, because everyone present was packing automatic weapons, explosives, and a hard-nosed, can-do attitude, the situation went south in a hurry, shots were fired, and multiple casualties ensued. Surprise!

And before you go ham in the comments, okay, GSG9 does not actually stand for "German Super Group 9", but rather "Grenzschutzgruppe 9 der Bundespolizei." Rainbow Six Siege will be out on October 13. Find out more about what to expect in our hands-on video from March.