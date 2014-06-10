Grim Fandango getting a remastered re-release, not coming to PC yet

Adventure game fans rejoice! Tim Schafer has confirmed that Grim Fandango , the beloved LucasArts classic, is getting remastered and re-released for a whole new generation of gamers. Unfortunately, this news was announced at Sony's E3 2014 press event, along with the, erm, grim news that the remastered edition is, for now, exclusive to Sony's systems.

"For now" is the key term. Schafer tweeted moments after the Sony announcement that we'd hear more about other platforms for the re-release soon.

Talk about other platforms soon! Sony's been a great help making this happen & we're excited to be working with them on the console version! June 10, 2014

Sounds like, one way or another, we'll get another chance to visit the Land of the Dead. Here's hoping we get the PC version we deserve sooner rather than later.

Be sure to check out the rest of our E3 2014 coverage, and stick around all week for our impressions from the show floor.