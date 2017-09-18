Grim Dawn expansion Ashes of Malmouth will be out in October

Grim Dawn developer Crate Entertainment announced earlier this year that two new classes, the Inquisitor and the Necromancer, and a new Illusionist merchant would be coming to the game in a future DLC release. We haven't heard anything more about it since March, but today the studio released a new trailer revealing that the expansion, entitled Ashes of Malmouth, will be out next month.

The expansion will add two new chapters to the game set in the Ugdenbog and fallen city of Malmouth, which appears to be somewhat more urban than the game's other locales, but still entirely grim. The new classes—Masteries, technically—will add more than 60 new abilities to the game, and of course there will be a pile of new items to collect, constellations to figure out, and bosses and mini-bosses to fight.

A specific release date hasn't been set, but even though it's going to miss its original public estimate of the third quarter of this year, it "is absolutely coming in October," Crate said. "It is very probable that it will be on the earlier end of the month, but we want to make sure that recent engine changes and bug fixes have enough time to cook so that you have a smooth and enjoyable experience when you dive into Ugdenbog and Malmouth itself."

Grim Dawn: Ashes of Malmouth will sell for $18 on Steam, GOG, and Humble (where the full game is currently on sale for $10, by the way), and is free for owners of the Loyalist Edition of the game.