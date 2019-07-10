Popular

Grid gets a new gameplay trailer following October delay

By

It depicts racing cars, racing, on specially designed racing circuits.

Last week Codemasters delayed its forthcoming Grid instalment to October, in order to spend more time marketing the game. So in the meantime we'll have to make do with marketing footage, and above you'll find embedded the latest artefact: a one minute video depicting racing cars, racing around racing courses, with each vying for the sought after first place.

This next instalment is looking to be a beast: it'll feature GT, Touring, Stoc, Muscle and Super-Modified cars, in addition to unconfirmed others. It'll be the first Grid since Grid Autosport, which released back in 2014 and which, by the way, is also releasing for Android some time this year. As for the new Grid, it'll release October 11.

Shaun Prescott

